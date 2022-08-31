Cam Smith explains why he joined LIV Golf

Cam Smith has revealed why he chose to ditch the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf.

The reigning Open and PLAYERS champion’s switch to the Saudi-backed circuit was finally confirmed on Tuesday after months of speculation.

In an interview with Evin Priest of Australian Golf Digest, Smith explained why he made the move to the controversial breakaway tour.

“[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason,” he said.

“It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”

“The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing,” he added.

“I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”

Smith’s move to LIV was as good as confirmed in the minutes after he lifted the Claret Jug last month. The 29-year-old pointedly refused to deny what were at that stage rumours he had signed a nine-figure deal.

He also told Sky Sports last month he was “ready to cop some heat” when pressed about his future.