Cam Smith hails "special" St Andrews at 150th Open

Golf News

Cam Smith hails “special” St Andrews at 150th Open

By Jamie Hall11 July, 2022
The Open The 150th Open St Andrews cam smith Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith Open

He’s one of the world’s best golfers with millions in the bank. 

But Cam Smith will still be a bag of nerves come Thursday at the Old Course.

The Australian world No.6, The Players champion, is back in St Andrews for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I played in the Links Trophy before," he said. “But this is my first Open at St Andrews.

• Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

“I’m excited to get back. It’s a great town. And the Open is the best event of the year.

“A kid from Brisbane never thinks he’s going to be teeing it up at St Andrews. Just to be there was so special.

“Whatever I’ve done in the game since, I’ll still feel like that this week, I think. It’s one of those special places, like Augusta. I get the same feeling at Augusta every year, such a thrill to be back.

“It’ll be like that at St Andrews, especially with the Scottish fans, who are always so nice.”

Nearly three decades have passed since an Australian won the Open, Greg Norman the last man from Down Under to hoist the Claret Jug.

• Spieth shuts down LIV Golf rumours

• 8 big names missing The 150th Open

But Smith is aiming to emulate his long-time mentor.

“I think the Aussie fans deserve it and we’ll try to deliver it,” he said.

“Greg obviously has a pretty good record in The Open. It would be nice to have one like his by the end of my career.”

