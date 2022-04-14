search
Cam Smith "one good swing away" at Masters

Golf News

Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters

By Jamie Hall14 April, 2022
Cameron Smith The Masters Augusta National RBC Heritage The majors
Cam Smith Masters

Cam Smith lamented the one swing he said cost him at the Masters - but insisted he has already put that heartbreak behind him.

The Australian was in contention at Augusta until he found the water at the 12th, where many other bids for the green jacket have come to an end.

He admitted he was “frustrated” with how his tilt at his first major ended – but is already looking forward to competing again.

• Tiger Woods is heading to Ireland!

• Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery

“I was just frustrated,” he said ahead of this week’s RBC Heritage.

“I feel as though I was one really good swing away from really contending and that's just how golf is, especially around that golf course.

“I feel as though sometimes you can even hit really good golf shots and end up making bogeys and doubles around there. So, yeah, just a little bit frustrated.

“My game's in a good spot, I'm happy with how I guess handled the situation after and yeah, I'm just really looking forward to competing again this week. That's kind of in the rear-view mirror now.”

• "I was a drug addict with a tour card"

• Fans rage at Kevin Kisner's spitting

Despite his near-miss at Augusta, Smith has enjoyed huge success in 2022.

He has won twice, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PLAYERS, and has jumped from 21st to fifth in the world rankings.

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
