Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

For a man who once had a habit of contending on the biggest stages, Cam Smith has endured a chastening season in the majors.

Smith, the 2022 Open champion, was the only golfer to have played and missed the cut in all four of the tournaments that matter most in 2025.

Before this run of MCs – which started at Royal Troon last year – Smith hadn’t missed a weekend at a major since before that career-altering success at the Old Course.

It is no wonder then, that the Australian, who now captains Ripper GC on the LIV Golf League, admits that he has “lost a little bit of confidence” out on the course.

The biggest frustration for Smith, however, is that he hasn’t been able to identify the cause of this malaise.

Before heading back Down Under for the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne this winter, Smith has three more LIV events – concluding with a revamped Team Championship in Detroit – to make amends.

• Charley Hull gives damning verdict on AIG Women’s Open prospects

• The LIV Golf players in danger of being relegated

“It’s been a bit of a disappointing year individually – particularly in the majors,” Smith told bunkered.co.uk in a roundtable on Wednesday.

“I’ve been working hard and not getting results which isn’t a good feeling and kind of sucks to be honest. But we’ve got a few more events here before. We’re in Chicago and [Indianapolis] before we get to Detroit. The goal is to finish it off strong and keep working it hard for those three events and then in the off season to have a better one next year.”

Smith has mustered some decent results on LIV’s tougher courses this season – notably a tie for seventh at the notorious Valderrama – but his major results paint an entirely different narrative.

So while the 31-year-old insists that his swing remains in flawless shape, he has been forced to look into his mental approach instead.

• 7 PGA Tour stars in danger of missing FedEx Cup playoffs

• LIV Golf confirms new venue (and new country) for 2026

“You’re constantly trying to figure stuff out whether you’re playing great or bad,” he sighed. “It’s been difficult. I can’t quite put my finger on it. I feel like my technical stuff with my swing is as good as it’s ever been and I’m not getting the results from it.

“It’s been difficult in the sense that it feels really good but I can’t go out there and play my best golf. I’m working through it mentally. I feel like I’ve lost a little bit of confidence in my game but I’m slowly getting that back and that’s through hard work.”

It’s been a perplexing slump for a player who rose to no.2 in the rankings with six PGA Tour wins – largely down to a stupendous short game – before winning three LIV titles in a dominant start to his career on the breakaway league.

One thing’s for sure, though. Smith won’t entertain the idea that his 2025 will become his status quo.

“It’s just a setback,” he said, “we’ll be right back up there before we know it.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.