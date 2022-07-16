search
Cam Smith: Where to buy his 150th Open third round polo shirt

Gear

Cam Smith: Where to buy his 150th Open third round polo shirt

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2022
cam smith The 150th Open The Open Original Penguin Apparel
Cam Smith Shirt

Cam Smith is currently chasing down his first major championship victory in The 150th Open at St Andrews - and he's doing so in a rather snazzy polo.

The world No.6 started the third round with a two-shot advantage over his nearest challenger, playing partner and fellow 'Cameron', Cameron Young.

His impressive play has turned plenty of heads so far this week... but that's not the only thing that's drawn all eyes onto the Aussie.

Smith, 28, showed up for his 3.55pm third round tee time wearing a daring shirt. 

• "Time to tackle golf's slow play problem"

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

It is made by his apparel partner, Original Penguin, and is available to buy now from Golfposer for just £55.

The 'Bunker Print, Black Iris' polo comes from the brand's Autumn / Winter '22 collection. 

The sales blurb on the Golfposer site says: "It's a technical, performance-driven style which embraces an all over 'bunker' print pattern - an especially fresh look in this particular colour combination. 

"The soft and flexible fabric offers supreme comfort with freedom of movement and moisture-wicking performance, while the signature OPG fit and hem vents allow this style to be worn untucked with ease. 

"The "Sticker Pete" logo is located at the left chest and helps to round off another outstanding polo shirt from Original Penguin."

Smith signed a new deal with Original Penguin earlier this year.

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

• The graveyard shift at the 150th Open

""I'm excited to continue my partnership with Original Penguin as they have been a huge supporter of mine over the years," he remarked at the time.

"I love the new looks they come up with every season, as they perfectly match my personality on and off the course.  As an athlete, Original Penguin offers breathability, comfort, style and protection from the elements - helping me to play my best golf.”  

