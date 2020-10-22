search
Cameraman red-faced after on-air gaffe at Fairmont St Andrews

Golf News

Cameraman red-faced after on-air gaffe at Fairmont St Andrews

By bunkered.co.uk15 October, 2020
Marc Warren And Iona Stephen

A television cameraman had an afternoon to forget during the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews today.

Iona Stephen was carrying out a live on-course interview with home hopeful Marc Warren when the poor chap behind the lens, James ‘Dougie’ Hepburn, took a terribly-timed tumble.

Watch the footage below…

Fortunately, he recovered quickly and, by the look of things, his camera – which we can only assume costs a small fortune – was still in decent working order, too.

• World No.1 Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

• Host venue for 2023 Solheim Cup confirmed

Warren, meanwhile, posted a five-under 67 to lie tied-eighth, five shots behind first round leader Adrian Otaegui, after 18 holes. Spanish star Otaegui carded a blemish-free ten-under 62 to establish a three-shot lead at this early stage, with England’s Matt Wallace and Bryce Easton of South Africa his nearest challengers.

Warren leads the home contingent alongside Ewen Ferguson and Scott Jamieson, each of whom also opened with a 67.

