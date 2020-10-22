Cameraman red-faced after on-air gaffe at Fairmont St Andrews

A television cameraman had an afternoon to forget during the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews today.

Iona Stephen was carrying out a live on-course interview with home hopeful Marc Warren when the poor chap behind the lens, James ‘Dougie’ Hepburn, took a terribly-timed tumble.

Watch the footage below…

Going... Going... Gone



A moment to forget for our cameraman at the Scottish Championship this afternoon pic.twitter.com/riHt2HVKCf — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) October 15, 2020

Fortunately, he recovered quickly and, by the look of things, his camera – which we can only assume costs a small fortune – was still in decent working order, too.

Warren, meanwhile, posted a five-under 67 to lie tied-eighth, five shots behind first round leader Adrian Otaegui, after 18 holes. Spanish star Otaegui carded a blemish-free ten-under 62 to establish a three-shot lead at this early stage, with England’s Matt Wallace and Bryce Easton of South Africa his nearest challengers.

Warren leads the home contingent alongside Ewen Ferguson and Scott Jamieson, each of whom also opened with a 67.

