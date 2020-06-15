search
HomeGolf NewsCamilo Villegas reveals infant daughter is battling cancer

Golf News

Camilo Villegas reveals infant daughter is battling cancer

By Michael McEwan11 June, 2020
Camilo Villegas Korn Ferry Challenge TPC Sawgrass Korn Ferry Tour PGA Tour cancer Tour News
Camilo Villegas

PGA Tour star Camilo Villegas has announced that his infant daughter is battling cancer.

Villegas, 38, fought back tears as he revealed that 20-month-old Mia has tumours in both the brain and on her spine and is currently undergoing her second round of chemotherapy.

Ahead of this week’s Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, the Colombian explained that the cancer was diagnosed in early March and that Mia is being treated at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

"It's been really tough to see her in pain but she keeps fighting, she's inspiring us and that's why I'm here," said an emotional Villegas.

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

• Gary Player wins $5m lawsuit against his SON

"We don't know exactly what's going to happen. She started her second round of chemo; the doctor doesn't want to do a very detailed scan until after a third round. It's some anxious times.

“Hopefully the medicine is doing the right job and in a month-and-a-half or two we’ll get some good news and we’ll continue with treatment until she beats it.”

A winner of four PGA Tour titles, Villegas added that he had reservations about playing this week and that he had only done so at the behest of his wife, Maria.

• Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

• Jon Rahm discusses 'experiences' with racism

"You've got to follow your instincts, and honestly I don't know if my instincts are to come play this week. It's been weird. I don't really know where my mind is. I know where my heart is," he said. "But you also have to listen to the people that love you, and that's what my wife said. Just go out there and enjoy. Golf is what you've done for years, golf has given you so many great things, and little Mia is inspiring the last few months to keep doing what we're doing.

“So, that’s why I’m here. What’s going to happen, who knows. Play good, good. Play bad, good. But again, it’s just nice to be here.”

