search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCamilo Villegas: 'Spider-Man' is on the comeback trail...

Golf News

Camilo Villegas: 'Spider-Man' is on the comeback trail...

By Michael McEwan08 February, 2020
Camilo Villegas Korn Ferry Tour PGA Tour Country Club de Bogotá Championship John VanDerLaan Official World Golf Ranking
Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas, making just his third appearance of the year, has a share of the 36-hole lead in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Country Club de Bogotá Championship in his native Colombia.

The four-time PGA Tour winner carded a five-under 65 to co-lead the event alongside American John VanDerLaan.

Villegas, 38, once reached as high as seventh on the Official World Golf Ranking and earned a legion of fans for his dashing good looks, aggressive play and his unusual ‘Spider-Man’ green-reading routine.

However, his career has been derailed by injury and a loss of form over the past few years.

• Phil Mickelson stars in brilliant beer ad

• WATCH - Golf fan performs funny Finau song

• 23 of the most iconic pro golfer logos

He hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Houston Open and has spent most of the intervening period battling a shoulder problem.

As of this week, he is ranked 2,080th in the world – the ninth-best Colombian and the 54th best South American.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

After moving into the midway lead in this week's event, Villegas told the Korn Ferry website that he’s excited to finally be back in action.

• Plan to save Glasgow munis "ignored" by officials

• MSP hits out at proposed course closures

• SIGN OUR PETITION - SAVE OUR COURSES

“I’ve been doing some good work,” he said. “It hasn’t been for too long but it’s heading in the right direction. It’s good to put myself in these pressure situations. I was a little nervous out there, but it is what it is and that’s why we’re here.

“I’m very excited to be playing in Colombia. These people have followed me for many years on the PGA TOUR. They’ve supported me and they’re constantly sending good energy and you know what, the energy felt pretty good out there today."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Camilo Villegas

Related Articles - Korn Ferry Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Official World Golf Ranking

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour events postponed due to coronavirus
Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course
Popular Scots course to close NEXT MONTH after rescue bid collapses
Rory McIlroy weighs in to golf's distance debate
OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow