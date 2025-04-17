Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The R&A has launched a campaign to raise awareness of golfer’s responsibilities when they submit a score to their handicap record.

In an effort to combat what R&A chiefs are calling manipulation, the governing body has been in contact with GB&I clubs and players to inform them how to ensure their handicap is accurate.

In an interactive flipbook released today, which is in support of the campaign across Great Britain and Ireland, the body outlined five keys for players to consider when entering scores, particularly general plays, to their record.

Firstly, players have been reminded to pre-register their rounds and not to be selective of the scores they post.

Their second point is one that might seem obvious, but it is to try their best in each round, ensuring that players finish their round and submit acceptable scores as soon as possible.

Players are also reminded to certify the scores of playing partners, ensuring they are accurate. Additionally, golfers are being encouraged to submit as many general plays as possible, in order to give them an accurate handicap index.

Finally, and most pertinently, players have been encouraged to ‘be honest’ and urged to act within the rules of handicapping, without using these rules to gain an unfair advantage.

It’s that final point of honesty, which Grant Moir, Executive Director – Governance at The R&A, was keen to stress, speaking ahead of the announcement.

“Our aim here is to help golfers better understand the behaviours and actions that are a breach of the rules, to emphasise that deliberately breaching these rules is unacceptable and to call out deliberate manipulation for what it is: which is cheating,” Moir said.

“I’d like to emphasise that we don’t think for a minute there are many golfers abusing the system to gain an unfair advantage, but we recognise that even if a small number are doing this, it can impact on the enjoyment of golf and it negatively impacts on the golfer’s opinion of WHS.

“The R&A along with the USGA need to monitor WHS closely and through our research, it’s clear that in Great Britain and Ireland, there are some concerns around the system and particularly the perception that there may be a small minority of players that are manipulating the system.”

As Moir alluded to, handicap manipulation is a common concern amongst competitive golfers in GB&I.

The perception is that some golfers use general play scores to submit scores that will take their handicap index higher than their actual ability. Then, when it comes to competitive golf, they play to their real potential, scooping up often lucrative prizes.

On the other end of the spectrum, some golfers might cheat the system to take their handicap lower than what it should be, in an effort to qualify for elite amateur events, although the R&A and national bodies haven’t found this to be too prevalent.

The new golf season is upon us in Great Britain and Ireland ⛳️ When submitting your scores for handicap, refresh your memory of what the Rules expect of you… pic.twitter.com/AvA02zVESm — The R&A (@RandA) April 17, 2025

The campaign comes on the back of a survey, where Moir explained that two main concerns had been raised.

“We did a survey last year, we had 72,000 responses, it was a global survey, but a large portion of those responses were from GB&I,” he said.

“The outlook generally was very positive, but there was two key themes from the GB&I respondents. One of them was this perception and concern that there was handicap manipulation through general play scores, and secondly, that handicap committees needed more support to carry out their role effectively.”

On handicap committees and their role in ensuring fairness of competitions, Moir encouraged clubs to undertake regular reviews of players’ handicaps and to flag up any concerns that they may have.

“Clubs are encouraged to review all member’s handicaps at least once a year,” Moir said.

“The system should flag up any abnormalities, any things that could be considered to be suspicious. That doesn’t always mean it is suspicious. People improve or they get worse for various reasons, but if there is a concern, there is the ability to raise that with the player, to seek explanation for why there may be these discrepancies.

“It’s not easy being on a handicap committee in your own club and dealing with difficult situations like that. The more support they can get from the system itself and the national bodies, which I know they provide, is hugely important. To a certain extent, it relies on the handicap committees to be prepared to undertake those reviews and to raise the difficult questions should something out of the norm arise.”

While there are some concerns around the system, the R&A’s Governance chief was keen to stress that WHS isn’t going anywhere, and that it is very much a better system than what went before.

“Absolutely, emphatically yes,” he said, when asked if WHS was the best way forward. “We’ve heard this in feedback. The averaging system, the eight from 20, the fact that general play scores for people’s handicaps to be more reflective of their ability, to be more reflective of their current form.

“People don’t get stuck in the same place. The ability to submit general play scores is a huge positive. Also, the fact that people can gain a handicap where they might feel somewhat intimidated by playing in competitions and the like.

“It’s here to stay, it’s still in its infancy, there are many positives, but where we feel there are negatives, we’re keen to try and address those and refine those and the system over the coming years.”

Lewis Fraser As bunkered’s Performance Editor, Lewis oversees the content that’s designed to make you a better player. From the latest gear to tuition, nutrition, strategy and more, he’s the man. A graduate of the University of Stirling, Lewis joined bunkered in 2021. Formerly a caddie at Castle Stuart Golf Links, he is a member of Bathgate Golf Club where he plays off four. Performance Editor