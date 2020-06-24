search
HomeGolf NewsCampaigners warn golf course housing development could cause ‘severe damage’

Golf News

Campaigners warn golf course housing development could cause ‘severe damage’

By Michael McEwan22 June, 2020
dougalston golf course Golf in Glasgow Golf In Scotland Scottish news Amateur Golf grassroots golf british land golf courses
Dougalston

Campaigners opposed to plans to repurpose nine holes of Dougalston Golf Course for housing have warned that the move could cause widespread damage to the local area.

British Land has submitted proposals to change the designation of the land currently occupied by the course – part of the Nuffield Health Centre Complex in Milngavie – as part of the development of the East Dunbartonshire Local Development Plan.

That would see the golf course reduced from 18 holes to nine.

The developer claims that, by helping the town to ‘take better advantage’ of being the starting point for the West Highland Way and by creating a new community, it could create new jobs.

• DJ under fire for 'disgusting' behaviour

• So Yeon Ryu makes incredible gesture

However, according to the Love Dougalston pressure group, the opposite could happen.

“We’re not opposed to development as long as it is not on greenbelt land,” a spokesperson for the group told bunkered.co.uk. “Also the scale of a development like this could have a huge negative impact.

“Our local schools are at capacity. Our roads are already log-jammed most mornings. The impact on local businesses could be significant. That’s to say nothing of the environmental and conservation implications of a new development such as this on virgin greenbelt land

“Looking at the proposals presented by British Land so far, it seems clear to us that their goal is to create a ‘Greater Milngavie’ with the single objective of making money for its shareholders.”

British Land hosted a webinar last week to outline its vision for the site. According to our source, however, that “raised more questions than answers”.

• Scottish Golf reinstates suspended club

• "Shut up and listen" - Koepka hits out!

• Ex Rangers chairman blamed for Player family feud

“This really does feel like an unnecessary development,” they added. “Should it eventually get the go-ahead, it is going to negatively impact upon so many people, not least the golfers who have used and enjoyed Dougalston Golf Course for many years.

“It really seems as though golf courses have become soft targets. Where does it all stop?

“As stated at the outset, we are absolutely not opposed to property development but it has to be done on brownfield sites, for the right reasons and for the betterment of the existing community. It doesn’t appear that this is the case in this instance.”

• To lend your support to the group, follow them on Twitter: @LoveDougalston

