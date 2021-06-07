Closed Scottish golf course set to sensationally RE-OPEN

A council-run golf course is set to re-open – just over a year after it closed.



The Courier is reporting that plans to bring back Campderdown Golf Course in Dundee have been agreed in principle, with golfers expected to be back on the grounds by next spring.

The previous 18-hole layout will be converted into a nine-hole course, which is to be complemented by an 18-hole putting green and state-of-the-art driving range incorporating the industry-leading Top Tracer ball-tracking.



The old clubhouse at Camperdown House will also be re-opened and will include a bar and café, with 24 full-time jobs being created in the process.

The operation of the facility will be handed over to Amity Hospitality, a firm specialising in leisure management, development and consultancy. The company has previous experience of re-launching ‘defunct’ golf courses, having overseen a similar restoration at the Fairways Golf Centre near Inverness in 2019.

“We’ve said since the closure of the golf course that we’d continue to pursue options for its use and I’m delighted that these proposals have now come forward, showing a positive vision for the future,” council leader John Alexander told The Courier.

“Camperdown Golf Course is a beautiful course and, while it was unfortunate that we could no longer afford to invest, the proposals by Amity represent a significant investment which provide modern golf facilities for the public, increase visitor numbers and enhance the park generally.



“The council will work with Amity to further develop their plans over the coming months.”



Originally opened in 1956, Camperdown shut it doors in April 2020, eight months after Dundee city councillors voted 14-13 in favour of closure, citing dwindling usage and rising costs.

