search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsClosed Scottish golf course set to sensationally RE-OPEN

Golf News

Closed Scottish golf course set to sensationally RE-OPEN

By Michael McEwan04 June, 2021
Camperdown Golf Course golf in dundee The Courier Golf In Scotland Municipal courses Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Camperdown

A council-run golf course is set to re-open – just over a year after it closed.

The Courier is reporting that plans to bring back Campderdown Golf Course in Dundee have been agreed in principle, with golfers expected to be back on the grounds by next spring.

The previous 18-hole layout will be converted into a nine-hole course, which is to be complemented by an 18-hole putting green and state-of-the-art driving range incorporating the industry-leading Top Tracer ball-tracking.  

• Bjorn wants more mental health support for athletes

• Watson hails Phil Mickelson for US PGA win

The old clubhouse at Camperdown House will also be re-opened and will include a bar and café, with 24 full-time jobs being created in the process.

The operation of the facility will be handed over to Amity Hospitality, a firm specialising in leisure management, development and consultancy. The company has previous experience of re-launching ‘defunct’ golf courses, having overseen a similar restoration at the Fairways Golf Centre near Inverness in 2019.

“We’ve said since the closure of the golf course that we’d continue to pursue options for its use and I’m delighted that these proposals have now come forward, showing a positive vision for the future,” council leader John Alexander told The Courier.

“Camperdown Golf Course is a beautiful course and, while it was unfortunate that we could no longer afford to invest, the proposals by Amity represent a significant investment which provide modern golf facilities for the public, increase visitor numbers and enhance the park generally.

• Jack blames media for Brooks-Bryson "feud"

• You can now get a handicap without joining a club

“The council will work with Amity to further develop their plans over the coming months.”

Originally opened in 1956, Camperdown shut it doors in April 2020, eight months after Dundee city councillors voted 14-13 in favour of closure, citing dwindling usage and rising costs.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Camperdown Golf Course

Related Articles - golf in dundee

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Municipal courses

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: Premier Golf League to launch in January 2023
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Women's Open choke
Patrick Cantlay describes Memorial win as “weird”
PGA Tour under fire for handling of Jon Rahm incident

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow