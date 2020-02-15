Can you identify The Masked Golfers?

The Masked Singer has been one of the biggest TV hits of the last year, amassing a loyal following off the back of its madcap premise.

Basically, celebrities are given elaborate disguises and made to sing each week, with a panel of judges (and viewers at home) left to try to correctly identify them.

Sounds daft - but it's been a smash hit.

So, with that in mind, we've taken some of the masks and put them over the faces of some of the world's top golfers.

Your challenge? Correctly guess them. There are seven in total and we've given you three clues for each one. The answers are listed at the end.

Who's behind the mask? Hit the NEXT Button below to start playing.