Can you name every American golfer to have won The Open?

The Stretch

Can you name every American golfer to have won The Open?

By bunkered.co.uk27 April, 2020
Quizzes Fun stuff The Open Championship Major Championships American golfers
Claret Jug

This year's Open Championship might have been cancelled but that doesn't mean we can't all have some Claret Jug-based fun.

Did you know that, since it was first played in 1860, 29 different American golfers have won The Open a combined 44 times? That's more than any other country.

Your task? Name all 29 players. 

It's a race against the clock. You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify them all. And here's a hint: two of them weren't born in the US but still played under the American flag...

Remember to share your score in our Comments section below and challenge your friends on social media to see if they can beat you.

Ready? Let's go!

