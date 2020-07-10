search
Can you name every American winner of the Open Championship?

The Stretch

Can you name every American winner of the Open Championship?

By bunkered.co.uk10 July, 2020
The Open R&A The Open Championship Claret Jug Quiz Fun stuff Major Championships
Claret Jug

No other country has won The Open more than the good ol' Yoo-Ess-of-Ay.

Players representing the United States have racked up a combined 45 victories in the world's oldest professional golf tournament.

But how many of them can you name?

That's the challenge of this quiz.

We're giving you ten minutes to name as many American winners of the Claret Jug as you possibly can. And by 'American', we mean players classified as American by Open records and / or naturalised American citizens at the time of their win(s).

• QUIZ - The Scottish Golf Emoji Quiz

• Name every non US winner of the US Open

We're setting level-par for this quiz at 35/45. Can you do better than that? 

Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.

Ready? Let's go!

