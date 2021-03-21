Can you name every former winner of the WGC Match Play?

The WGC Match Play - currently sponsored by Dell Technologies - is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on tour.

Since its creation in 1999, it has been responsible for countless unforgettable moments and no shortage of drama.

Your task with this quiz? Name all 21 past champions.

It's very simple. You've got ten minutes to correctly recall every player to have lifted the iconic Walter Hagen Cup.

Ready? Let's go!