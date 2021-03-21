search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCan you name every former winner of the WGC Match Play?

The Stretch

Can you name every former winner of the WGC Match Play?

By bunkered.co.uk21 March, 2021
WGC world golf championships WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tour News PGA Tour Quizzes
Wgc Dell Technologies Trophy 8F8278Ec7A6Efdee5995C8A312863Eb1

The WGC Match Play - currently sponsored by Dell Technologies - is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on tour.

Since its creation in 1999, it has been responsible for countless unforgettable moments and no shortage of drama. 

Your task with this quiz? Name all 21 past champions. 

It's very simple. You've got ten minutes to correctly recall every player to have lifted the iconic Walter Hagen Cup.

• Name every men's major champ of the 2010s

• Name every golfer to have played in 100+ majors

When you're done, be sure to share your score on social media - and If you fancy, challenge your mates to see how they fare.

Ready? Let's go!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf equipment boss says gear rollback is unlikely
bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour
Martin Slumbers provides positive update on AIG Women's Open
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Robert MacIntyre fired up for WGC-Match Play debut

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow