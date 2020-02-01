search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCan you name every golfer to have played in 100+ majors?

The Stretch

Can you name every golfer to have played in 100+ majors?

By bunkered.co.uk01 February, 2020
Quizzes Major Championships The Masters US Open The Open US PGA Championship
Major Trophies

You've got to be seriously good at golf to play in one major... so just imagine how good you have to be to play in at least 100. 

Only 16 players have ever achieved that landmark. 

Your challenge? Name them all!

You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify as many as you can and, to help you along, we've listed the number of majors they've played in.

When you're done, be sure to tell us your score in the Comments section below. 

If you fancy, share this with your friends on social media, too, to see how they fare.

Okay... ready? Let's go!

yu

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA
Plan to save Glasgow munis “ignored” by city officials
MSP hits out at proposed Glasgow course closures
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
R&A & USGA look set to clash with golf’s big equipment brands

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow