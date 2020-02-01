Can you name every golfer to have played in 100+ majors?

You've got to be seriously good at golf to play in one major... so just imagine how good you have to be to play in at least 100.

Only 16 players have ever achieved that landmark.

Your challenge? Name them all!

You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify as many as you can and, to help you along, we've listed the number of majors they've played in.

When you're done, be sure to tell us your score in the Comments section below.



If you fancy, share this with your friends on social media, too, to see how they fare.

Okay... ready? Let's go!

yu