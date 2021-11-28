This quiz is a real test of your knowledge about golf's four men's majors.
Your task is to name every men's major champion since World War Two whose surname ends in either 'a', 'e', 'i', 'o' or 'u'.
It sounds fairly straightforward but this is, in actual fact, quite tricky indeed. For the eagle-eyed, you will know that the golfer in the silhouette is one of the 29 answers...
You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck!
Don't forget to share your score with us by tweeting @BunkeredOnline.
