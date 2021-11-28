search
Can you name every major champion whose surname ends in a vowel?

The Stretch

Can you name every major champion whose surname ends in a vowel?

By bunkered.co.uk28 November, 2021
Quiz Major Championships
Major Winners

This quiz is a real test of your knowledge about golf's four men's majors.

Your task is to name every men's major champion since World War Two whose surname ends in either 'a', 'e', 'i', 'o' or 'u'.

It sounds fairly straightforward but this is, in actual fact, quite tricky indeed. For the eagle-eyed, you will know that the golfer in the silhouette is one of the 29 answers...

You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck! 

Don't forget to share your score with us by tweeting @BunkeredOnline.

