This quiz here is a real test of your knowledge about golf's four men's majors.
Your task here is to name every men's major champion since World War Two whose surname ends in either 'a', 'e', 'i', 'o' or 'u'.
It sounds fairly straightforward but this is, in actual fact, quite tricky indeed. For the eagle-eyed, you will know that the golfer in the silhouette is one of the 26 answers...
You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck!
Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.
Latest Headlines
- Change made to plans to re-open English golf courses
- QUIZ - Name every non-American to have won the US PGA
- Golf courses in England to re-open on Wednesday
- This story may change your opinion of Augusta National...
- Ireland publishes five-step plan for re-opening golf courses
- 26 signs you're addicted to golf
- "Obey lockdown" - Scottish golf courses and golfers given direct order
- Vijay Singh branded a "piece of trash" by fellow tour pro