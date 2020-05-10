search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCan you name every major champion whose surname ends in a vowel?

The Stretch

Can you name every major champion whose surname ends in a vowel?

By bunkered.co.uk06 May, 2020
Quiz Major Championships
Major Winners

This quiz here is a real test of your knowledge about golf's four men's majors.

Your task here is to name every men's major champion since World War Two whose surname ends in either 'a', 'e', 'i', 'o' or 'u'.

It sounds fairly straightforward but this is, in actual fact, quite tricky indeed. For the eagle-eyed, you will know that the golfer in the silhouette is one of the 26 answers...

You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck! 

Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottish Golf responds to affiliation fee "rebate" critics
Rory McIlroy slams Donald Trump over handling of coronavirus
IN PICS - Golf resumes in England as lockdown restrictions ease
New PGA Tour video game cover star CONFIRMED!
A peek inside issue 178 of bunkered

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow