QUIZ - Can you name every male golf world No.1?

Can you name all 25 players who have reached the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking?
if so, you should probably have a go at this quiz of ours.
You have 10 minutes to name them all.
Don't forget to let us know how you get on by tagging us on social media - we're @BunkeredOnline on Twitter - and make sure to challenge your friends to see if they can beat your score.
Latest Headlines
- Wilson Staff Model named 'Official Ball' of Scottish Challenge Tour event
- "It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
- Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
- Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"
- WITB – Stealth driver powers Scheffler to Match Play victory
- WITB – Hot putter helps Ewen Ferguson to maiden win
- The Chevron Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch
- Tiger Woods: Masters rumours intensify after latest sighting