QUIZ - Can you name every male golf world No.1?

By bunkered.co.uk28 March, 2022
Can you name all 25 players who have reached the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking?

if so, you should probably have a go at this quiz of ours. 

You have 10 minutes to name them all.

Don't forget to let us know how you get on by tagging us on social media - we're @BunkeredOnline on Twitter - and make sure to challenge your friends to see if they can beat your score.

