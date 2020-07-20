search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQUIZ - Can you name every male golf world No.1?

The Stretch

QUIZ - Can you name every male golf world No.1?

By bunkered.co.uk20 July, 2020
Quiz OWGR Official World Golf Ranking world No.1 PGA Tour European Tour
Flag1

Can you name all 24 players who have reached the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking?

if so, you should probably have a go at this quiz of ours. 

You have 10 minutes to name them all.

Don't forget to let us know how you get on in the Comments section below or tweet us at @BunkeredOnline.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Birdie blitz blasts David Law into British Masters lead
Want a personalised video message from a tour pro? Here's how...
The R&A pledges financial support for renowned Faldo Series
History made at Dumbarnie Links... just weeks after opening!
New-look Eddie Pepperell feels "amazing" after lockdown diet

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow