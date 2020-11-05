So, you think you know everything there is to know about The Masters, do you?

Guess we'll soon find out.

This quiz is very straightforward. We just want you to name every golfer who has won the Green Jacket in order, starting with the most recent and going all the way back through time to the very first.



It's rigged so that you can't cheat either. You will be prompted to name the winners in order, starting with the 2019 champion.



Oh, and you've only got 10 minutes to complete it.

• Masters 2020: Our team debates the big stories

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

• 20 things you never knew about the Masters



How far back will you be able to go before time runs out?



Make sure you take a screenshot of your final score (no cheating!) and share it with us on social media. Don't forget to challenge your mates to see if they can beat your best effort.



Okay... you ready? Let's go.

