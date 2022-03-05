Can you name the 16 non-American Masters champions?

Every aspiring young golfer dreams of having the Green Jacket slipped on over their shoulders.
Since the inaugural staging of The Masters in 1933, a total of 16 non-Americans have mastered their way around Augusta National and etched their names into golfing history.
Can you name them all? We're giving you ten minutes to try and complete it...
Good luck and remember to challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.
