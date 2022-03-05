search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCan you name the 16 non-American Masters champions?

The Stretch

Can you name the 16 non-American Masters champions?

By bunkered.co.uk05 March, 2022
Quiz The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket
Green Jacket

Every aspiring young golfer dreams of having the Green Jacket slipped on over their shoulders.

Since the inaugural staging of The Masters in 1933, a total of 16 non-Americans have mastered their way around Augusta National and etched their names into golfing history.

Can you name them all? We're giving you ten minutes to try and complete it...

Good luck and remember to challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.

MORE QUIZZES

• How much do you remember about golf in 2018?

• Can you name every major champ whose surname ends in a vowel?

• Name all 17 multiple Masters champions

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson
Hotly-anticipated new Scottish golf resort APPROVED!
Rory McIlroy calls on tour to make disciplinary process "transparent"
Hannah Darling: “Augusta National? Bring it on!”
Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow