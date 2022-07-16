search
QUIZ: Name every player to have won The Open at St Andrews

The Stretch

QUIZ: Name every player to have won The Open at St Andrews

By bunkered.co.uk11 July, 2022
The Open St Andrews Old Course Major Championships The Open For The Ages Quizzes
Claret Jug At St Andrews

The world's best golfers are in St Andrews to compete for the oldest and most prestigious major championship of them all - The Open.

The Old Course has staged golf's original major a record 29 times, first doing so in 1873.

But can you name every player to have won the Open there?

• What is The Open For The Ages?

• Dougherty hails innovative event

• A brief history of Opens at St Andrews

That's the challenge of this quiz. You've got 10 minutes to name as many of the winners of the 29 Opens at St Andrews as possible. 

We're going to set level-par at 20. Can you beat that?

Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.

Ready? Let's go!

