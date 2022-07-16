QUIZ: Name every player to have won The Open at St Andrews

The world's best golfers are in St Andrews to compete for the oldest and most prestigious major championship of them all - The Open.

The Old Course has staged golf's original major a record 29 times, first doing so in 1873.



But can you name every player to have won the Open there?

That's the challenge of this quiz. You've got 10 minutes to name as many of the winners of the 29 Opens at St Andrews as possible.

We're going to set level-par at 20. Can you beat that?

Ready? Let's go!