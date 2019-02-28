Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?

Every aspiring young golfer dreams of having the Green Jacket slipped on over their shoulders.



Since the inaugural staging of The Masters in 1933, a total of 15 non-Americans have mastered their way around Augusta National and etched their names into golfing history.

Can you name them all? We've given you ten minutes to try and complete it...



Good luck and remember to share your score in the 'Comments' section below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.

MORE QUIZZES

• How much do you remember about golf in 2018?

• Can you name every major champ whose surname ends in a vowel?

• Name all 17 multiple Masters champions