QUIZ - Can you name all 17 multiple Masters winners?

The Stretch

QUIZ - Can you name all 17 multiple Masters winners?

By bunkered.co.uk11 November, 2020
Masters Flag

Since the first staging of The Masters back in 1934, more than 50 different players have prevailed around Augusta National, earning the right to put on the coveted Green Jacket.

Of those, a third of them have won on more than one occasion, proving that once Augusta National has been mastered once, there's a good chance of that success being repeated.

Do you think you can name all of those multiple winners? There's 17 to guess so, without further ado, get cracking!

Good luck and remember to share your score in the Comments section below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.

