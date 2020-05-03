Can you name the 30 highest earners on the PGA Tour?

It's no secret that there's lots of money to be made from playing on the PGA Tour.

To date, the world's most lucrative golf circuit has made millionaires of over 500 different players.

But who are the biggest earners of all? That's the whole point of this quiz.

We want you to try and name the top-30 players on the PGA Tour career money list (correct as of May 3, 2020).

You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify them all.

Ready? Let's go!