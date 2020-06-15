search
CANCELLED – Another major championship called off

Golf News

CANCELLED – Another major championship called off

By Michael McEwan09 June, 2020
Tour News Evian Championship women's golf LPGA Ladies European Tour Major Championships coronavirus COVID-19
Evian Championship Cancelled

The organisers of the Evian Championship have confirmed that this year’s event will not be taking place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally intended to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France from July 23-26, the $4.1m women’s major was rescheduled for August 6-9 in an LPGA shake-up last month.

Today, however, it has been scrubbed from the calendar altogether.

It becomes the second major championship to fall victim to COVID-19 following this year’s Open Championship, which was cancelled in April.

• Golfers urged to "remain local" following warning

• Huge blaze destroys clubhouse at popular club

In a statement, Franck Riboud, chairman of The Evian Championship organising committee, said: “The ongoing uncertainty concerning the opening of borders, in particular with Asia and the USA, poses a major risk to the organisation of a competition, which in less than eight weeks, has to welcome 120 players from around the world and from over 30 countries.

“Even if in France restrictions concerning outdoor public events seem to be gradually easing, the LPGA and The Evian Championship’s organising committee have to recognise that the conditions for a safe and relaxed event that lives up to the expectations of the public, players, organisers and their partners are not in place.

Riboud added that the various event stakeholders had waited “for as long as organisational issues allow” to make the decision.

• Fans to return to PGA Tour events next month

• Rose to sponsor events for female pros

“Unfortunately, it was unavoidable in view of the situation with regards to US travel to Continental Europe,” he said. “Our top priority is of course to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe. All of our teams are very affected by the forced cancellation of our major, but we must not lose sight of what matters most.”

First played as a Ladies European Tour event in 1994, the Evian Championship became co-sanctioned with the LPGA in 2000. In 2013, its status was elevated to become a major championship. It is currently the second most lucrative event in the women’s game, after the US Women’s Open.

• Scots club sees members surge post lockdown

• Tour pro FUMES as OWGR announces restart

South Korea’s Ko Jin-young is the current title-holder.

The announcement of the Evian’s cancellation – and, in particular, the reasons for it – is sure to cast further doubt on the three men’s majors that remain on the schedule for 2020.

The first of those, the rescheduled US PGA Championship, is currently on the calendar for the same week as the Evian at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

