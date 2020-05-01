search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCANCELLED! - Fresh blow for European Tour as another event goes

Golf News

CANCELLED! - Fresh blow for European Tour as another event goes

By Michael McEwan01 May, 2020
European Tour coronavirus COVID-19 European Masters Crans sur Sierre Sebastian Soderberg Race to Dubai Cancelled
European Tour Flag

The European Tour has been forced to cancel another tournament as the global battle with COVID-19 rages on.

The European Masters, scheduled to take place at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland from August 27-30, has been pulled from the calendar.

This follows a decision by the Swiss government to impose a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.

The tournament, won in 2019 by Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, is the 18th event on this year's European Tour schedule to have been either postponed or cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

• PGA Tour announces major change for this year

• WATCH - Bjorn shanks chip, smashes window

The most recent action on the tour happened on March 8, when Spain's Jorge Campillo defeated David Drysdale of Scotland in a play-off to win the Qatar Masters. 

The earliest play can resume is July 30, when the first round of the British Masters is scheduled to take place at Close House in Northumberland. 

That, though, is expected to be pushed back into August. 

• Butch and Brandel in war of words

• Leaked report paves the way for golf's return

After the British Masters, the next regular event on the schedule as things stand is the Porsche European Open in Germany from September 3-6, followed by the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth the following week. 

The PGA Tour has announced its intention to resume play - albeit behind closed doors - in mid-June, with the LPGA yesterday having outlined its planned return to action in mid-July.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - European Masters

Related Articles - Sebastian Soderberg

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Cancelled

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: 90% of US courses to be open by May 17
Green light to re-open could come "overnight", greenkeepers told
Padraig Harrington accidentally names vice-captain
Thorbjorn Olesen assault case adjourned due to coronavirus
Rory McIlroy hailed as "the King of the PGA Tour"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow