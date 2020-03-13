CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off

The PGA Tour and LPGA have, overnight, announced the cancellation of several upcoming tournaments in view of the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

The PGA Tour has rolled back on its earlier decision to play events behind closed doors by announcing that, instead, the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, and the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio will now not take place.



It had earlier announced the cancellation of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, scheduled to take place at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic from March 26-29.

• Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

The remaining three rounds of the PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass have also been cancelled. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama had tied the course record on Thursday with a nine-under 63 to take the early lead.



Other PGA Tour-owned tours, including the Korn Ferry Tour and Champions Tour, have also been put on pause through to the Valero Texas Open, which had been due to take place from April 2-5.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!



In a statement, the PGA Tour said: "We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.

• Scots club decides to discontinue membership



"But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

WATCH - BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS - EP.2



Elsewhere, the LPGA has announced the postponement of its next three events, including the first women's major championship of the season, the ANA Inspiration. It had been in the diary for the same week as the Valero Texas Open.



The Volvik Founders Cup in Arizona, which was scheduled to take place from March 19-22, and the Kia Classic in California, due to take place from March 26-29, are also off. It is hoped to reschedule these events for later dates in the 2020 season.



• Fan ejected for heckling Reed at Sawgrass



The upcoming two events on the Symetra Tour that were set to take place in California have also been postponed: the IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa (March 27-29) and the Windsor Golf Classic (April 2-4)

“This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA," said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan." I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration.

WATCH - HONMA'S £4,000 GOLD DRIVER... TESTED!



"Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.

"We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary."

There is no further news to report at this time on the status of next month's Masters Tournament.

