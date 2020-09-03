Cannaray: Discovering golf’s secret weapon

CBD is one of the best kept secrets in golf and is used by multiple top pros to take their game to the next level, but what exactly is it?



CBD oil is one of the major trends today in the world of healthy living and it has made its way into golf circles, especially among some of the game’s elite players.



CBD stands for cannabidiol and is an extract from the hemp plant, using only one of the 140 compounds that make up the plant. There’s no doubt the product is safe, as it is legally approved by the World Health Organisation and as a result multiple big-name pros on the PGA Tour, such as Bubba Watson, Lucas Glover and Scott Piercy, have openly revealed they regularly use the substance to take their game to the next level.

• Meet the man who collects golf books



• get golf insured to protect you and others

Already a major market in the US, CBD products are becoming more and more common in the UK, with more than eight million Britons now buying CBD products, spending in excess of £150m in the first four months of 2020 alone.

CBD itself has four key health benefits which are the reason that golfers can utilise such a product to be able to improve their golf game. It allows for focus on the course, allowing players to remain relaxed and calm whilst playing. It speeds up recovery periods, ensuring better performance due to aided recovery. It helps sleep and most crucially significantly reduces pain and inflammation.

One leading brand in that UK market is Cannaray, a company leading the charge in quality assurance and quality control by going above and beyond the CBD industry standards. As a result of their Gold Standard they have partnered up with the PGA to become the official CBD supplier.

• The best opening holes in Scotland



“Cannaray is a medically-backed CBD brand dedicated to creating CBD oils, balms and capsules of the highest possible standard to help people lead healthier and happier lives,” Scott Maguire, CEO at Cannaray, told bunkered. “Our specialist range of premium CBD products have been crafted with a team of doctors and scientists to help people get the most out of CBD. There are a lot of CBD brands out there and not all CBD brands and products are the same - Cannaray heralds itself as the gold-standard of CBD.”

• Doug Sanders: The wild life of golf's first playboy



It is not surprising that the PGA has partnered with Cannaray as, in addition to their high-quality CBD, Cannaray is one of the few CBD retailers that are using VESIsorb technology - a Swiss technology used in many supplements which improves the bioavailability of CBD in the system by five times, meaning that the body finds it easier to break down the compound. For the top professionals who put great stress on their bodies, CBD is proving a popular supplement to their performance. Be it overly strained muscles, sore knees, or Golfer’s Elbow, CBD oil just may be the answer you need.

For more information on CBD and Cannaray, visit cannaray.co.uk. Readers can take advantage of a special 20% off all products m, except kits, using the code BUNKERED20 at checkout.

Cannaray is stocked in selected PGA member clubs, ask your local club for details.