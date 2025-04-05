Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Kansas State senior Carla Bernat Escuder has etched her named into the history books at Augusta National.

The 21-year-old signed for a four-under 68 to win the sixth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and mark a significant milestone for her country in the process.

While Spain now has its fifth winner at the home of the Masters, Bernat Escuder becomes the first woman to lift a title at the iconic venue in Georgia.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I feel over the moon. Right now I don’t think my brain has processed that I won.

“It’s the best. It’s always going to be the best. I think I’m going to carry this with me throughout the whole year and throughout my whole career.

“I’m just going to wear that on my sleeve and just take it with me.”

With her sights set on following in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, she began today’s final round one shot back before sealing the deal on the 18th hole.

A two-putt par secured Bernat Escuder, who is coached by Victor Garcia – Sergio’s dad – the greatest win of her amateur career.

Asterisk Talley, 16, finished one shot behind, while defending champion Lottie Woad finished solo third, a further two shots adrift.

Of her title defence, Woad said: “I’m pretty frustrated. Played decent tee to green, just didn’t hole really any putts, and that’s what it came down to in the end.

“You can’t win every time. I can be pretty happy with how I played this week, like the goal coming into it was just to be in contention. So got that, and yeah, it was a pretty good defence in the end.”

The win landed Bernat Escuder far more than just the ANWA title, too.

As well as the trophy, she’ll receive exemptions into the next five ANWA events and the Chevron Championship, US Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship, AIG Women’s British Open.

That’s so long as she remains an amateur, in addition to being eligible for any R&A, USGA and PGA of America amateur championships for one year.

And her success was capped by a congratulatory embrace from 1994 and 1999 Masters champion Olazabal.

From one champion to another. 🇪🇸 De un campeón a una campeona. 🇪🇸#ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/7SJUe4Y0mh — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 5, 2025

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.