Carly Booth - "It's sad people don't see equality"

Golf News

Carly Booth - "It’s sad people don’t see equality"

By Michael McEwan28 March, 2019
Carly Booth Jordan Mixed Open Ayla Golf Club Ladies European Tour Challenge Tour Staysure Tour Ladies Golf
Carly Booth Jordan Mixed Open

Carly Booth has told bunkered.co.uk that she hopes next week’s innovative Jordan Mixed Open will challenge misconceptions around the women’s game.

Taking place at Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba, the first-of-its-kind event will bring together 40 players from each three tours – the European Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour and Staysure Tour – as well as one leading amateur from the men’s, ladies’ and over-50s' games.

Those 123 players will then compete against each other in a single, mixed field.

Two-time Ladies European Tour winner Booth will be amongst those taking part and admits she’s exited to try something different.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the 26-year-old. “I love the idea, I love the concept. It will be fun to experience and see what feedback comes from it afterwards.”

Carly Booth With Brandon Stone

Predictably, some have criticised the concept, taking issue with the fact that the players will play from different tees but for one purse. That has re-opened golf’s gender equality debate, to the frustration of Booth and some of her peers.

“I think it’s sad people don’t see equality,” she added. “Our expenses, tournament rounds, travel – it’s exactly the same as the men. I really believe we deserve more, especially on the Ladies European Tour. We have so many great players. Funding and sponsors would really help get us more live television and media coverage, and that’s what we need.

“I think women’s golf is very strong and if there’s anything we can do to help raise awareness to the world then I think we should do it.

“This event will be a great way to showcase that – and it would be especially amazing if we can have a female winner.”

• The Jordan Mixed Open takes place at Ayla Golf Club from April 4-6.

