Now, THIS is brilliant.
Scotland's Carly Booth has shown off some serious acting chops in a hilarious new advert for bookmaker Paddy Power.
The three-time Ladies European Tour winner stars in a new commercial in which she puts a cocky, sexist armchair golfer in his place.
• Golf greats salute Masters champ Johnson
• 'Dizzy' DeChambeau vows to come back stronger
• WATCH: Tiger takes TEN at par-3 12th
The beer-swilling chap in question is seen talking down the quality of women's golf and confidently declaring he could beat Booth, 28, in a head-to-head.
So, he sends her a message on Instagram challenging her to a match and, when she responds, the two go head-to-head at Didsbury Golf Club, with predictable - and very funny - consequences for the misogynistic troll.
Watch the clip below...
Fun shoot for @paddypowerpic.twitter.com/Wg9qruGYMa— Carly Booth (@CarlyBooth92) November 16, 2020
Well played, Carly. Very well played indeed!