Now, THIS is brilliant.

Scotland's Carly Booth has shown off some serious acting chops in a hilarious new advert for bookmaker Paddy Power.

The three-time Ladies European Tour winner stars in a new commercial in which she puts a cocky, sexist armchair golfer in his place.

The beer-swilling chap in question is seen talking down the quality of women's golf and confidently declaring he could beat Booth, 28, in a head-to-head.

So, he sends her a message on Instagram challenging her to a match and, when she responds, the two go head-to-head at Didsbury Golf Club, with predictable - and very funny - consequences for the misogynistic troll.

Watch the clip below...

Well played, Carly. Very well played indeed!