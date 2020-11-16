search
WATCH: Carly Booth stars in hilarious Paddy Power advert

Golf News

WATCH: Carly Booth stars in hilarious Paddy Power advert

By bunkered.co.uk16 November, 2020
Carly Booth Paddy Power adverts funny Watch Scottish news
Carly Booth

Now, THIS is brilliant.

Scotland's Carly Booth has shown off some serious acting chops in a hilarious new advert for bookmaker Paddy Power.

The three-time Ladies European Tour winner stars in a new commercial in which she puts a cocky, sexist armchair golfer in his place. 

• Golf greats salute Masters champ Johnson

• 'Dizzy' DeChambeau vows to come back stronger

• WATCH: Tiger takes TEN at par-3 12th

The beer-swilling chap in question is seen talking down the quality of women's golf and confidently declaring he could beat Booth, 28, in a head-to-head.

So, he sends her a message on Instagram challenging her to a match and, when she responds, the two go head-to-head at Didsbury Golf Club, with predictable - and very funny - consequences for the misogynistic troll. 

Watch the clip below...

Well played, Carly. Very well played indeed!

