Carnoustie increase pace of play with BIG tech upgrade

Carnoustie Golf Links has revealed that it has managed to increase its on-course speed of play with the introduction of Tagmarshal, the golf course optimisation and pace-of-play management platform.



The Open Championship venue revealed that they managed to increase their average round time by 16 minutes, whilst also seeing a 29% improvement on the number of rounds within their target times.

"I’m obviously ecstatic about the introduction of Tagmarshal’s technology,” Leanne Mirrey, head of customer experience at Carnoustie Golf Links, told bunkered.co.uk.



“The results show we have experienced a huge improvement with pace of play and our overall customer experience. It’s been a great success and there’s been no complaints from our side. We are glad we invested in it and so far it’s working for us.”

Tagmarshal’s technology works by giving players a 2way mobile device, that acts as a tracking device, before they head out on to the course.

As a playing group progress, their location and time of play is measured against various parameters and evaluated in relation to the rest of the field. The Tagmarshal system’s smart algorithm then picks up when a group is falling behind and alerts management through a series of colour-based alerts on the Tagmarshal map.



Green icons represent groups on time and not presenting a problem, orange icons refer to slow groups who are being held up by a group in front and red icons define slow groups who are off the pace and outside of the prescribed goal time.

“By having all of the information at our fingertips, it allows the course marshals to do their job to a better standard,” continued Mirrey. “For Carnoustie, it has been a bit of a learning curve. The technology gives the marshals exactly what they need."



The system even includes a marshal-tracking module that allows the club to view their course staff in real time and shows where they have been throughout the day.

"They know exactly from the technology that they need to go to a specific group and speak to them rather than starting from the first tee and going round and speaking to players to see where the gaps are. You’re going straight to the problem rather than without the technology pretty much being blind. It does make their work a lot easier and accurate."