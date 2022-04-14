Carnoustie launches new junior programme

Carnoustie Golf Links has launched a new programme to help juniors reach their potential.

The Carnoustie Craws High Performance Programme is designed to help young golfers achieve their goals in the game.

A selection of more than 300 juniors will be picked for the under-12 and under-18 high performance squads, which are made up of players who have reached a set handicap or criteria set out by the links.

Players who have displayed the necessary work ethic or desire to achieve their goals will also be picked, with coaching and access to facilities funded by Carnoustie Golf Links and supported by the R&A.

The goal of The Carnoustie Craws High Performance Programme is to produce Scottish Junior International calibre golfers who will have the potential to further their career in golf beyond the age of 18 years old.

The programme will also support each player to achieve their individual goals by diving deeper into the technical, tactical, physical, and psychological attributes required to be a high performing junior golfer.

Keir McNicoll, head professional at Carnoustie Golf Links said: “This new programme feels like a natural evolution of our Golf Development here at Carnoustie.

“Our participation programme has grown dramatically over the past few years and has done so because of the committed effort from everyone involved, from our hard-working volunteers to the junior golfers themselves.

“Based on the success of this participation programme, we are now ready to expand our coaching commitments and begin to focus more attention on the performance aspect of the game.”

Each player will have a framework to allow them to follow an accelerated pathway, including group and individual coaching sessions as well as tournament preparation.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “Carnoustie is not willing to take its foot off the pedal when it comes to growing the game of golf.

“We are very aware that there are a wealth of opportunities within the sport and we want to open doors for the new generation into the game.

“We are fiercely passionate about growing the game of golf from the grass roots but also aware of the rich heritage of high performing players that are so intwined into the story of Carnoustie.

“This programme will help to create a new generation of players to follow in the footsteps of Carnoustie champions such as David Grieg, Eric Ramsay, Lindsay Mann and Ailsa Summers.”