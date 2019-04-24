Carnoustie set to unveil redesigned fourth course

Carnoustie Golf Links is set to re-open its redesigned fourth course, ‘The Nestie’.



The course’s grand re-opening is set to take place on Friday, April 26, as part of the Carnoustie Craws Junior Golf Academy’s new season launch night at the Links House.

It is expected that the event will be attended by over 100 junior golfers and their families from the local area.



• Planning on going to the Open? Bad news...

• Golf legend backs Tiger to win all majors this year

The Nestie, a short free-to-play, five-hole course was closed last year ahead of the Open Championship and was the site of part of the Spectators Village.

The greenkeeping team spent the winter converting the previous six-hole course, into a more exciting and diverse course with five holes of varying lengths. The work carried out includes the re-build of the tees and greens and the addition of two bunkers.



• Huge celeb calls Tiger's win 'a dream come true'

• Golf fan pockets £1MILLION after Tiger's win



The Carnoustie Craws launch night marks the beginning of another landmark season for the junior programme at the links. Almost 200 juniors between the ages of 5 and 14, more than a third of whom are girls, are signed up to take part in weekly coaching and playing sessions.

To find out more, visit carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk