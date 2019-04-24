search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCarnoustie set to unveil redesigned fourth course

Golf News

Carnoustie set to unveil redesigned fourth course

By Michael McEwan19 April, 2019
Carnoustie Golf Carnoustie Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf The Nestie
Carnoustie

Carnoustie Golf Links is set to re-open its redesigned fourth course, ‘The Nestie’.

The course’s grand re-opening is set to take place on Friday, April 26, as part of the Carnoustie Craws Junior Golf Academy’s new season launch night at the Links House.

It is expected that the event will be attended by over 100 junior golfers and their families from the local area.

• Planning on going to the Open? Bad news...

• Golf legend backs Tiger to win all majors this year

The Nestie, a short free-to-play, five-hole course was closed last year ahead of the Open Championship and was the site of part of the Spectators Village.

Carnoustie Craws

The greenkeeping team spent the winter converting the previous six-hole course, into a more exciting and diverse course with five holes of varying lengths. The work carried out includes the re-build of the tees and greens and the addition of two bunkers.

• Huge celeb calls Tiger's win 'a dream come true'

• Golf fan pockets £1MILLION after Tiger's win

The Carnoustie Craws launch night marks the beginning of another landmark season for the junior programme at the links. Almost 200 juniors between the ages of 5 and 14, more than a third of whom are girls, are signed up to take part in weekly coaching and playing sessions.

To find out more, visit carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Golf News

Ryder Cup wins major industry award
“It’s a possibility” – Woods confident of breaking Jack’s record
Paul McGinley 'disappointed' by Rory's Irish Open decision
Free clubs for Perthshire juniors thanks to Solheim Cup
MLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow