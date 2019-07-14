Carnoustie to host elite female tournament

A new 36-hole women’s tournament is set to take place at Carnoustie Golf Links in October.

The new-look event will feature 30 of the country’s best female amateurs and select professionals.



The inaugural 'The Carnoustie Autumn Test' will be an Order of Merit event counting for the 2019 Scottish Women’s Order of Merit and will be the last event on the calendar.

The players will play two rounds over the Carnoustie Buddon Links Course on 6th October, with official practice days being held on the 4th and 5th October.



Keir McNicoll, PGA Head Professional at Carnoustie Golf Links and Tournament Director for The Carnoustie Autumn Test, said:



“It's fantastic to be hosting The Autumn Test at Carnoustie Golf Links, especially with one of our key objectives being to promote participation in golf.

“The event will give us an opportunity to showcase the Carnoustie Buddon Links Course while allowing Scotland's best woman amateur players to battle it out in the final event of the season for the National Order of Merit.



“The Ladies Amateur schedule is quite sparse after the Home Internationals, so we felt this event would be a good way to keep the players competitive right through until the end of the season.”

Carnoustie native and leading amateur in this year’s Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship Stroke Play, Jess Meek, said: “It’s brilliant that Carnoustie is hosting this event and it’s fantastic that it is going to be part of the Scottish Women’s Order of Merit.

“I think the Carnoustie Buddon Links Course is a great test of golf. It’s not the longest course but it requires well placed shots and the greens are always in great shape."