Catalunya Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Catalunya Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall22 April, 2022
Catalunya Championship

This week the DP World Tour continues with another new event, the Catalunya Championship.

50 years after its formation, the tour is returning to where it all began.

Antonio Garrido won the 1972 Spanish Open, the first-ever European Tour event, at PGA Catalunya.

And although this is a new event, the course has hosted many elite-level tournaments down the years.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Catalunya Championship details

Course: PGA Catalunya

Course stats: Par-72, 7,200 yards

Purse: $2 million

Winner’s share: £333,333

Catalunya Championship betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Rasmus Hojgaard 22/1 

Richard Bland 22/1 

Adrian Meronk 22/1 

Pablo Larrazabal 25/1 

Marcus Armitage 28/1 

Ryan Fox 33/1 

Nicolai Hojgaard 35/1 

Oliver Bekker 40/1 

Hennie du Plessis 50/1 

Antoine Rozner 50/1 

The bunkered Bet

Scott Jamieson (66/1): He’s come close a couple of times already this year. This could be the week he goes one better.

All odds are made available during the week of the tournament. Always gamble responsibly.

Catalunya Championship: How can I watch it on TV?

Sky Sports has will be showing the event in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. 

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand
Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs
Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update
Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality
WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

