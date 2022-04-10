search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCatriona Matthew awarded honorary doctorate

Golf News

Catriona Matthew awarded honorary doctorate

By Jamie Hall01 April, 2022
Catriona Matthew University of Stirling women's golf Solheim Cup Women's British Open
Catriona Matthew Doctorate

Former Open champion and Solheim Cup legend Catriona Matthew has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Stirling.

Matthew, who won the 2009 Women’s Open and captained Europe to two victories, is a graduate of the university’s sports scholarship programme.

She was recognised for her “outstanding contribution to women’s golf”.

• Brooks Koepka in altercation with fan

• Danielle Kang "misses greens on purpose"

“I am truly humbled to receive such an honour from the University of Stirling,” Matthew said.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I envisage returning almost 30 years after graduating with an honours degree in finance to receive an honorary doctorate.

“It was a pleasure to be back on campus today and celebrate alongside today’s graduates.”

Matthew was the first woman to join the university’s international sports scholarship in 1987.

• Russell Knox targeting last-minute Masters spot

• 10 reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered

She famously won the 2009 Open at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s just 11 weeks after giving birth to her second daughter.

She is one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game in the UK, and is also a legend on the continent having led Europe to victory in the Solheim Cup in 2019 and 2021.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Women's British Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full
The Masters: Scottie Scheffler races into five-shot lead

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow