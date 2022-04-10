Catriona Matthew awarded honorary doctorate

Former Open champion and Solheim Cup legend Catriona Matthew has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Stirling.

Matthew, who won the 2009 Women’s Open and captained Europe to two victories, is a graduate of the university’s sports scholarship programme.

She was recognised for her “outstanding contribution to women’s golf”.

• Brooks Koepka in altercation with fan



• Danielle Kang "misses greens on purpose"



“I am truly humbled to receive such an honour from the University of Stirling,” Matthew said.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I envisage returning almost 30 years after graduating with an honours degree in finance to receive an honorary doctorate.

“It was a pleasure to be back on campus today and celebrate alongside today’s graduates.”

Matthew was the first woman to join the university’s international sports scholarship in 1987.

• Russell Knox targeting last-minute Masters spot



• 10 reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered



She famously won the 2009 Open at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s just 11 weeks after giving birth to her second daughter.

She is one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game in the UK, and is also a legend on the continent having led Europe to victory in the Solheim Cup in 2019 and 2021.