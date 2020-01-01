Catriona Matthew recognised in New Year Honours List

Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours List.

Matthew, the mastermind of Europe's thrilling victory over the USA at Gleneagles in September, has been awarded an OBE for services to golf.

The award for the 50-year-old comes ten years after she was made an MBE.

"It is great to keep ladies' golf in the spotlight and this honour is not just for me but the team," said Matthew. "It is great to see us recognised in such a special way."

Matthew is the only professional golfer recognised in the New Year Honours, although Wilma Erskine-Heggarty, the former club secretary of Royal Portrush Golf Club which staged the 2019 Open Championship, has also been awarded an OBE for services to tourism and to golf in Northern Ireland.

In June, Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and former Ryder Cup star turned BBC commentator Ken Brown received MBEs in recognition of their contributions to the sport in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Catriona Matthew recently invited bunkered into her home in North Berwick for an in-depth re-cap of the 2019 Solheim Cup. Read the full interview in issue 176 of bunkered, on-sale now from all good newsagents.