Catriona Matthew rules out third stint as Solheim Cup captain

Three-peat? Forget it.

Catriona Matthew has ruled out returning as European Solheim Cup captain for a third time.

The mastermind of the dramatic victory at Gleneagles in 2019 repeated the trick at Inverness Golf Club in Ohio today, becoming the first person to lead Europe to multiple victories.

A hard-fought 15-13 win over Pat Hurst's US side gave the Euros just their second-ever triumph on American soil, with Matthew's quiet, measured captaincy widely lauded by her players in the immediate aftermath.

That immediately raised the possibility that the Scot might lead the side into the next match at Finca Cortesin in Spain in 2023.

However, asked about that very prospect during the trophy presentation by closing ceremony host Grant Boone, Matthew was unequivocal in her response.

"No," she said. "That's over to someone else."

Two of Matthew's vice-captains - Laura Davies and Suzann Pettersen - are likely to be in the conversation for that role, the latter having retired from golf in the immediate aftermath of holing the winning putt at Gleneagles two years ago.



For Matthew, though, now is the time to sit back and reflect on an incredible Solheim Cup career - and, if this is to be her last involvement with the match, what a fitting way for her to bow out.

"Two years ago at Gleneagles was fantastic but this time, in America, we were up against it," she said. "The Americans were a fantastic team this year. They played had but we just perhaps holed a few more putts and were lucky we came out on top.



"We've been one big team and we've loved every moment of it. It was dream come true stuff, quite honestly."