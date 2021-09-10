search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCatriona Matthew rules out third stint as Solheim Cup captain

Golf News

Catriona Matthew rules out third stint as Solheim Cup captain

By Michael McEwan06 September, 2021
Solheim Cup Catriona Matthew Team Europe Matchplay Captains
Catriona Matthew

Three-peat? Forget it.

Catriona Matthew has ruled out returning as European Solheim Cup captain for a third time.

The mastermind of the dramatic victory at Gleneagles in 2019 repeated the trick at Inverness Golf Club in Ohio today, becoming the first person to lead Europe to multiple victories. 

A hard-fought 15-13 win over Pat Hurst's US side gave the Euros just their second-ever triumph on American soil, with Matthew's quiet, measured captaincy widely lauded by her players in the immediate aftermath.

• Koepka faces Ryder Cup fitness race

• Bjorn blasts officials over Solheim controversy

That immediately raised the possibility that the Scot might lead the side into the next match at Finca Cortesin in Spain in 2023. 

However, asked about that very prospect during the trophy presentation by closing ceremony host Grant Boone, Matthew was unequivocal in her response. 

"No," she said. "That's over to someone else."

Two of Matthew's vice-captains - Laura Davies and Suzann Pettersen - are likely to be in the conversation for that role, the latter having retired from golf in the immediate aftermath of holing the winning putt at Gleneagles two years ago. 

For Matthew, though, now is the time to sit back and reflect on an incredible Solheim Cup career - and, if this is to be her last involvement with the match, what a fitting way for her to bow out.

• New Netflix show to go behind scenes of PGA Tour

• Patrick Reed was left "battling for my life"

"Two years ago at Gleneagles was fantastic but this time, in America, we were up against it," she said. "The Americans were a fantastic team this year. They played had but we just perhaps holed a few more putts and were lucky we came out on top. 

"We've been one big team and we've loved every moment of it. It was dream come true stuff, quite honestly."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Matchplay

Related Articles - Captains

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre: Massive blow for Scot's Ryder Cup hopes
Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings
How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update
Patrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...
This incredible stat will give you new-found respect for Phil Mickelson

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow