HomeGolf NewsCatriona Matthew set to lead Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup

Golf News

Catriona Matthew set to lead Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan30 October, 2019
Catriona Matthew looks set to be named as Europe’s Solheim Cup captain for a second time next month.

The Ladies European Tour has revealed that the skipper for the 2021 clash at Inverness Golf Club in Ohio will be named at Gleneagles on November 14.

Given the choice of location for the announcement, it seems fair to assume that Matthew, the mastermind of Europe’s thrilling victory at the Perthshire resort in September, will be given the go-ahead to lead the side again.  

Suzann Pettersen, Matthew’s wild card and eventual match-winner at Gleneagles, has also been tipped for the job but it seems as though Matthew has got the nod.

The Scot has remained tight-lipped on the prospect of resuming her responsibilities, saying only that she “wouldn’t say no” if offered the job.

Should she get the gig again, the scale of the task facing Matthew is hardly insignificant. Europe has only won one of the eight matches played in the US, that coming at Colorado Golf Club in 2013. The aggregate score of the matches played in America stands at 110-90 in the USA’s favour.  

Europe’s dramatic victory in Perthshire last month ended the USA’s hopes of making it three wins in a row in the biennial event. The Americans currently lead the series 10-6.

