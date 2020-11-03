Catriona Matthew tests positive for coronavirus

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew is the latest high-profile golfer to test positive for COVID-19.

Matthew, the mastermind of Europe's thrilling victory at Gleneagles in September 2019, has withdrawn from this week's Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after returning a positive test upon her arrival in the UAE on Monday morning.

The Scot is one of three players to have tested positive, along with England's Annabel Dimmock and Finnish pro Ursula Wikstrom.

All three will now remain in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days in accordance with the mandatory health authority and medical professional guidelines.

In a statement, the Ladies European Tour said: "The LET has implemented a strict COVID-19 testing process throughout the season and the players, who had not, and have still not, exhibited any symptoms, were tested upon arrival into Dubai on Monday morning.

"The three players have followed all the LET guidance and protocols put in place to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

Matthew herself tweeted: "I have had to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after unfortunately testing positive for COVID-19 on my arrival. I am feeling fine and have no symptoms. I would like to thank the @LETgolf @OMEGAGolfDubai for all their help and support."

The news of the positive tests comes on the same day that the LET has announced the postponement of two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia in February.

The Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's NSW Open have been rescheduled for 2022 instead.

