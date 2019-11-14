Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup

The LET has today announced that Catriona Matthew will once again take up the role of captain at the 2021 Solheim Cup.



The Scot, who will lead Team Europe at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, was unveiled in a news conference at The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, the scene of Team Europe’s triumph over the United States, in September.

The victorious 2019 skipper will attempt to become Europe’s first multiple Solheim Cup-winning captain, after she led Team Europe to a 14 ½ - 13 ½ victory in the 2019 Solheim Cup.



“It’s always harder to win on US soil, but I’m honoured to be tasked with the mission,” said Matthew, reflecting on her return to the captain’s berth.

“I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on US soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what’s possible."

The 50-year-old is seeking to build on the platform that the 2019 tournament created as she readies herself for undergoing the process of captaincy once again.

“The American team played extremely well at Gleneagles, but what we accomplished this year and what it meant to people all around the world, will serve as further motivation. I’m excited to get down to business, build the next team and see what Europe is capable of at Inverness Club. It’s a very Scottish name, so I’m hoping that’s a good omen!



“This is the beginning of a new, two-year journey, so I’m going to gather all my experience, take it forward and do my best to bring the trophy home to Europe again in 2021.”



Praise was heaped on the Scot for her handling of the role and Suzann Pettersen, the Norwegian who holed the clinching putt at Gleneagles, believes she can inspire Team Europe to victory once again.



“I’m thrilled that Catriona is returning as captain. She’s a class act and obviously inspires all the players and team members around her. She’s not only a Solheim Cup legend, but she’s also a great leader, friend and mother.

“She had the faith in me to choose me as a wildcard pick, for which I will forever be grateful and she deserves all the credit."