Catriona Matthew to quit LPGA

By Michael McEwan16 May, 2019
Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, the 2019 European Solheim Cup captain, has announced that she will be stepping away from the LPGA this year and will be playing more on the Ladies European going forward.

The DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 17-20 will be her last LPGA event on US soil and she will also play in the AIG Women’s British Open and Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which are co-sanctioned by the two tours.

“This is my 25th year on the LPGA and I decided it was time,” said Matthew at the new La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational event, taking place in Spain this week. “I just want to be at home a bit more. It’s a lot easier commuting to Europe.

• 2019 Solheim Cup to be shown on BBC

• Michelle Wie to take some time away from golf

“I’ve had a good career and everything comes to an end.”

Matthew revealed that missing the cut in Los Angeles last month helped her to make her decision.

“It just hit me and I thought: this is it. I realised I’d had enough of the grind, being week in, week out and then going back home and having to practise, with the kids. It just got old.

“I’m not quitting: I’ll play in Europe and I’m keen to play in the US Senior Open next year. I’m moving my focus to try and win that. I’m not retiring, I’m just retiring from the LPGA.

• Solheim Cup could spark rise in female golfing visitors

“I enjoy playing in Europe. It’s that little bit more relaxed. I still feel I can come out here and win. It’s just the week in, week out grind. I still want to win.”

Matthew qualified for the LPGA by tying for fifth at Q-School in 1994. She has won four times on the circuit and had 104 top-tens. She is also the third highest European on the career money list, sitting in 17th place with earnings of $9,723,536.

