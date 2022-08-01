search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCazoo Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Cazoo Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser29 July, 2022
preview Cazoo Open DP World Tour golf on TV Betting Tips
Cazoo Preview

The DP World Tour is in Wales this week, for the Cazoo Open. Celtic Manor will play host to the event that is once again supported by Gareth Bale.

This event wasn’t played from 2015 to 2019, but returned in 2020 as the ISPS HANDA Wales Open, as it had been previously. 

This year, however, will be the second time it has been played as the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale. Since its inception in 2000, the event has never strayed from Celtic Manor, the 2010 Ryder Cup venue.

Bale first supported the event in 2021, and will this year once again lend his support. Last year, it was Spaniard Nacho Elvira who came out on top, winning his maiden tour victory over Justin Harding in a playoff.

This year, the Cazoo Open has attracted a strong field of European players, with plenty of home interest in the event. Ewen Ferguson is in the field, as well as Welsh star Jamie Donaldson and on-form Scot Grant Forrest.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the event...

Cazoo Open 2022 details 

Course: Twenty Ten Course, Celtic Manor, Wales 

Course Stats: Par 71, 7,503 yards

Purse: EUR 1,750,000

Defending Champion: Nacho Elvira

Cazoo Open 2022 betting tips

Here’s who you can expect to see at the top of the standings come Sunday...

Jordan Smith 14/1

Thomas Detry 16/1

Victor Perez 16/1

Callum Shinkwin 25/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 25/1

Eddie Pepperell 25/1

Mikko Korhonen 28/1

Marcus Armitage 28/1

Hurly Long 35/1

Jens Dantorp 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Ewen Ferguson (60/1)

Glasgow-born Ferguson is enjoying a breakout year on the DP World Tour and already has one win to his name. He'll fancy his chances of making it two.

Cazoo Open 2022: How to watch

Sky Sports will be covering the Cazoo Open from Thursday to Sunday. On the first two days, coverage will start at 2.30pm. On the weekend, coverage gets underway at an earlier time of 10.30am.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Cazoo Open

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque
Major winner takes swipe at BBC over AIG Women’s Open coverage
10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered
Angel Cabrera: Major champ to face second trial in Argentina
AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan shines as Shibuno leads

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow