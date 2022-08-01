Cazoo Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The DP World Tour is in Wales this week, for the Cazoo Open. Celtic Manor will play host to the event that is once again supported by Gareth Bale.

This event wasn’t played from 2015 to 2019, but returned in 2020 as the ISPS HANDA Wales Open, as it had been previously.

This year, however, will be the second time it has been played as the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale. Since its inception in 2000, the event has never strayed from Celtic Manor, the 2010 Ryder Cup venue.

Bale first supported the event in 2021, and will this year once again lend his support. Last year, it was Spaniard Nacho Elvira who came out on top, winning his maiden tour victory over Justin Harding in a playoff.

This year, the Cazoo Open has attracted a strong field of European players, with plenty of home interest in the event. Ewen Ferguson is in the field, as well as Welsh star Jamie Donaldson and on-form Scot Grant Forrest.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the event...



Cazoo Open 2022 details

Course: Twenty Ten Course, Celtic Manor, Wales

Course Stats: Par 71, 7,503 yards

Purse: EUR 1,750,000

Defending Champion: Nacho Elvira

Cazoo Open 2022 betting tips

Here’s who you can expect to see at the top of the standings come Sunday...

Jordan Smith 14/1

Thomas Detry 16/1

Victor Perez 16/1

Callum Shinkwin 25/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 25/1

Eddie Pepperell 25/1

Mikko Korhonen 28/1

Marcus Armitage 28/1

Hurly Long 35/1

Jens Dantorp 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Ewen Ferguson (60/1)

Glasgow-born Ferguson is enjoying a breakout year on the DP World Tour and already has one win to his name. He'll fancy his chances of making it two.

Cazoo Open 2022: How to watch

Sky Sports will be covering the Cazoo Open from Thursday to Sunday. On the first two days, coverage will start at 2.30pm. On the weekend, coverage gets underway at an earlier time of 10.30am.

