Cazoo Open de France: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the DP World Tour is heading to Paris, the City of Light, for the Cazoo Open de France.

It marks the first time it has been held since 2019, with the last two editions being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Le Golf National, the 2018 Ryder Cup venue, is the host for top-level golf’s return.

Nicolas Colsaerts won last time out, while the list of past winners includes Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo and the great Seve Ballesteros.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect this week...

Cazoo Open de France details

Course: Le Golf National

Course stats: 7,245 yards, par 71

Defending champion: Nicolas Colsaerts

Purse: €3,000,000

Cazoo Open de France betting tips

Patrick Reed 16/1

Thomas Pieters 16/1

Victor Perez 18/1

Robert MacIntyre 18/1

Jordan Smith 22/1

Ryan Fox 25/1

Adrian Meronk 28/1

Antoine Rozner 28/1

Adrian Otaegui 30/1

Rasmus Hojgaard 30/1

The bunkered Bet

Antoine Rozner (28/1): The 29-year-old has enjoyed a very solid year without converting a number of high finishes into wins. Back on home soil, it could be the catalyst to add to his two DP World Tour victories.

Le Cazoo Open de France fait son grand retour cette semaine. Toujours au Golf National. Et toujours avec les meilleurs Français ! 🏆🇫🇷#golf#ffgolf@DPWorldTourpic.twitter.com/Hv6iiyC9zq — Fédération française de golf (@ffgolf) September 20, 2022

Cazoo Open de France: How to watch on TV

As usual, Sky Sports will have coverage of the event on its dedicated golf channel. It begins at 11.30am on Thursday.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube