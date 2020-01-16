Charl Schwartzel signs deal with little-known ball brand

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has a new golf ball in his bag for 2020 - and there's a good chance you've never heard of the company that makes it.

Schwartzel, 35, has signed a deal to play Clear golf balls this season. The South African will also be displaying the company's logo on the visor of his baseball cap and his staff bag.



Golf equipment expert Rick Young has quoted Schwartzel as saying: "I'm truly excited to be playing the Clear ball this season. The Clear ball is extremely precise and performs beyond expectations.



"I feel a remarkable competitive advantage with it. I'm thrilled to be joining the Clear team."

Schwartzel is the highest-profile name to sign with the brand to date and joins PGA Tour pro Skip Kendall in their ranks.



Up to now, the company has preferred to sign celebrity golfers - such as former NFL player Sterling Sharpe and ex ice-hockey player Jeremy Roenick - to help raise awareness of its products.



The company claims to make "simply the finest USGA conforming golf balls available", which are designed for "passionate golfers seeking peak performance and the maximum competitive advantage".

Its proprietary core is the engine of the ball, maximising the COR which, in turn, creates greater speed at impact and, therefore, superior distance.

Its cover, meanwhile, is manufactured using a cast thermoset Urethane process, a superior process that is selectively used by the market leaders in performance balls for greater spin, control and feel.

There are currently two different models to choose from in Clear's ball line-up. The softer Clear ES three-piece ball provides maximum feel and control without compromising on distance. The firmer Clear CS four-piece ball, meantime, offers a higher launch angle and slightly more distance.

How much do they cost? Well, that's the thing. They're not cheap. A dozen of either model, bought direct from Clear's own website, will set you back $68.



Or you could just do what Schwartzel has done: win 15 times around the world, including a major, and get the company to pay you to play their products...

