Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As 156 of the world’s best players prepare to do battle for the Claret Jug at this week’s Open Championship, one of the game’s most popular figures has revealed that his year is over.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman has taken to social media to announce that he will play no more golf in 2025 as he prepares for surgery later this month.

In a post on Instagram, Hoffman, 48, wrote: “Been out of action the last month getting my lipoma on my right shoulder assessed.

“At this time, all doctors I consulted with told me it was time to have my lump removed. July 30th is the surgery.

• Rory McIlroy issues warning to rivals ahead of The Open

• Major champ withdraws from The Open

“Will be back in action in on the @pgatour in 26. Now back to family adventures in Yosemite.”

A lipoma is a benign, non-cancerous growth of fatty tissue that typically forms under the skin. They are generally harmless, soft, and movable.

Hoffman has made 15 starts on the PGA Tour this year but none since the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th. He missed the cut in his three starts prior to that and has, in fact, made it to the weekend only five times all season, with a best finish of T9 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

• Paul McGinley picks most likely LIV winner of The Open

• R&A considering huge Open change amid loyalist parade concerns

Fellow pros, including Joel Dahmen and Justin Thomas, were quick to wish Hoffman well.

Hoffman is just the latest PGA Tour to be sidelined through injury this year. Billy Horschel hasn’t featured since the RBC Heritage in April after undergoing a hip operation, which he described as a “preventative measure”.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner is understand to be targeting a return to action in the autumn.