Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull says she isn’t feeling 100 percent one week out from the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.

The 29-year-old is still looking for a first major win after a handful of near-misses, including a runner-up effort on home soil in 2023.

This week’s ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links will be her first start since withdrawing at the Evian Championship after she collapsed twice.

And it’s led to a ‘frustrating’ build-up to the final major of the year.

“It’s actually been really frustrating,” Hull told reporters here on the west coast of Scotland.

• Nelly Korda makes feelings clear towards potential women’s Masters

• Jon Rahm makes Sergio Garcia Ryder Cup captaincy claim

“Last Tuesday or Wednesday I was on the golf course, I was playing on a buggy, and I felt like all my feels have been out of my swing,

“The best way to describe it is, you know when you have a hangover and the next day, you go to touch something your hand-eye coordination is out?

“That’s how I generally feel about drinking. I hardly drink. I drink probably two or three times a year, and I’ve just been like that for eight years now.

“But I couldn’t get to the positions in my swing, I grounded it out so much least week, and now I feel pretty good.”

How good, though? Well, Hull reckons she’s about 80 percent after only being able to play a few holes yesterday.

“I was too tired,” she added. “I’ll take my time out there this week. Probably won’t see me strolling 30 yards ahead of everyone like I usually do. Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I’ll get it done.”

• Ryder Cup venue for 2031 match is revealed

• Europe agree to major Ryder Cup rule change

Just as irritating for Hull has been sitting out of the gym. The self-professed fitness addict has been advised to stay out of the weights room as she recovers.

“No, I’ve not been (to the) gym in two weeks and I’m not going to go to the gym for another two weeks,” the world No.19 said. “Need my immune system to catch up with myself.

“I just don’t like sitting still, it drives me bonkers not being able to go to the gym. I’ve been chilling and practising. I’ve still been practising pretty hard.

“I’m not one to just do something. Like just twiddling my thumbs.”

When Hull does head out for this week’s $2 million event, she’ll be in pretty good company. The Englishwoman has been paired with Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad for the opening two rounds.

She finished solo fifth last year, seven shots behind winner Lauren Coughlin.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.